While we don’t track any snow this morning, we still have a winter chill in place with temps running in the 20s and winds chills in the teens to near 20. Aside from some Cape clouds, it’s a clear start, and that’ll allow for a lot of sunshine to prevail through the day. Temps gradually rebound into the mid 40s to near 50 inland. At the coast, temps rise into the low to mid 40s, then fade into the upper 30s as a chilly ocean breeze kicks in. Heading to Fenway to catch the afternoon Sox game? It’ll be bright, but chilly with temps in the lower 40s.

Tonight will be clear and cold with little wind.

Temps rebound well into the 50s tomorrow, kicking off the above average pattern heading in for the next several days.



Friday runs 60s to low 70s and the weekend hovers around 60. Other than a few scattered showers predawn Saturday, the weekend looks dry.



A few more scattered showers push in Monday with a warm front. If that warm front lifts far enough north of us, we’ll head for near 80 by Tuesday.



