The chill is back in the air, but so is the sunshine for today and Wednesday with highs in the 40s. Good travel weather around New England will be in place the next couple of days.



Thanksgiving will start cool and dry with thicken clouds, and an increasing easterly breeze. Those high school rivalry match-ups will feature dry weather. In fact, it’ll likely stay dry until late in the afternoon or in the evening.

As a coastal storm moves up the east coast, rain arrives sometime late Thursday or Thursday evening. That rain will be heavy at times Thursday night with strong easterly winds gusting 35-50mph, strongest at the coast.

The storm is a quick hitter, and by Friday morning, the worst of the storm is behind us. We’ll still deal with some scattered showers Friday, but the bulk of the rain will be behind us. Most towns/cities pick up 1-2″ Thursday night into early Friday.

Saturday and Sunday look mainly dry and near seasonable with highs around 50.