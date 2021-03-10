Chilly Ocean Breeze to Record Warmth

How about that weather yesterday? Sure, it was a little breezy, but with sun-filled skies and temps near 60, it was a beauty of a day overall. In fact, the high of 61 degrees in Boston was the first time we hit 60 since the 60 degree reading on Christmas Day.

The breeze this morning is very light as high pressure settles over us. While that high pressure area helps promote a lot of sunshine, the light winds this morning will make it very easy for the sea breeze to kick on in. That chilly ocean breeze holds temps today in the 40s at the coast while we warm up into the 55-60 range inland.

Winds kick southwest tomorrow and will be strong enough that no sea breeze develops. While it’s a cool onshore flow for the south coast of New England, that southwest wind means from Providence to Boston, points north and west, we’ll near 70 degrees, likely breaking the record of 67 in Boston.

A cold front come through early Friday morning with a brief shower or two before residual mild air lingers into midday Friday. Much colder air pours in at a fast pace Friday night/Saturday morning. As that cold air comes charging back in, strong winds develop, gusting 40-50mph. That’ll be strong enough to produce isolated tree damage and power outages. So while the weekend will be dry, it’ll be worth monitoring those strong winds early Saturday.