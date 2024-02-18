Behind today’s snow squalls, colder air is moving in, with temperatures falling back down to the teens and 20s overnight.

Winds will also increase, gusting to 20mph at times as temperatures fall.

Factoring in the wind, wind chills are expected to be in the teens and single digits.

Tomorrow, a weak system will pass through Northern New England, with some snow accumulation there, while a few flurries are possible here in Southern New England.

That system will produce some wind as well, with gusts to 30-40mph possible Sunday afternoon.