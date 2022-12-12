7Weather- It’s feeling like December in southern New England! The chilly pattern continues this week.

You’ll need the winter jacket Tuesday. Temperatures start in the teens and like today, highs reach into the mid 30s. It’s clear all day and into the evening with temperatures dropping into the mid 20s by 7PM. Expect a chilly breeze along the coast.

Wind picks up Wednesday! You’ll need all the winter gear with wind chills in the single digits in the morning (ouch). It’ll feel like the teens at lunch time and wind chills are in the mid 20s in the afternoon. There will be a mix of sun and clouds.

Thursday has lots of clouds with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. It remains breezy along the coast.

We’re watching a storm system coming in late Thursday night into Friday. The location of the storm will determine the type of precipitation we see.

Right now this system is looking to be on the warmer side, which means rain for most of the region, but there is still that potential for plowable snow north and west I-495.

Another factor will be strong wind with this system. Right now it looks like there could be occasional gusts to 40-45mph.