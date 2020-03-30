Chilly Pattern, Few Flakes Tonight

A cold rain settled in yesterday with even a few thunderstorms mixed in during the evening. The strongest storms produced dime to quarter-sized hail in a few locations.

While most of the rain has parted ways with us this morning, patches of drizzle and chilly air lingers. The cold northeasterly breezes hang in today, and with mostly cloudy skies. Tough to spend much time outside, but you’ll be able to sneak in a walk around the neighborhood to get some fresh air today.

Rain and snow showers roll through tonight. The snow won’t accumulate much, but will provide slushy coatings to non-paved surfaces away from the coastline, especially in the Worcester Hills.

Although a few linger rain and snow showers start early tomorrow, we’ll dry out for most of the day with evening a few breaks of sun in the afternoon. Temps stay chilly, in the low to mid 40s.