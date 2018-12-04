Chilly Pattern… Looks Mainly Dry

The winds of change are in the air today as a colder pattern settles back into southern New England. Temperatures will pretty much flatline today, remaining in the 30s with wind chills in the mid to upper 20s. Winds gust 20-30mph out of the northwest through the day.

Tomorrow, temps run a couple degrees cooler but winds won’t be as strong. More clouds also mix in during the afternoon and evening a few flurries or a snow shower is possible across Southeast Mass in the afternoon or evening.

A reinforcing shot of chilly air comes in Thursday night and Friday, through the weekend, remains cool. Overall, it’s a decent week to hang up the holiday decorations that you haven’t had a chance to yet. Thursday will be the mildest, near 40. Saturday, the coldest, near 30.

While we have plenty of cold air in place to support a snowstorm, we don’t have one in the forecast for the next several days. However, late Sunday and Sunday night, we will keep an eye on a major storm to our south. Right now, the pattern appears to keep the highest risk of snow and wind to our south. Although, it’s too early to write this one off, as we’re 5-6 days out, and a northward adjustment to it’s track is not out of the realms of possibilities.

