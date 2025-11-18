A bit of a chill is in the air this morning as a breeze runs through, gusting 20-25mph. While not as strong as yesterday, it’ll still be noticeable. A lot of sunshine wins out too, allowing for a decent day overall, albeit, on the cool side. Highs max out in the low to mid 40s.



Tonight, temps tumble, back into the mid 20s for many outside of Boston.

Tomorrow and Thursday, temps run similar to today, although the breeze is light, so it’ll be more comfortable.



Friday, we’ll warm up a bit into the low 50s with a few scattered showers possible late-day/Friday night.



The showers clear the coast early Saturday, allowing for a mainly dry weekend that runs just a few degrees below average.