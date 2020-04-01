Chilly Rain and Wind Ahead

Remember this one? It was no joke 23 years ago as an April Fools Day blizzard dropped 2 to 3 FEET of snow across much of Southern New England, to go along with powerful wind gusts and widespread power outages.

While we’re no stranger to those powerful coastal storms in late March and early April, often times, they favor more rain than snow this time of year. The next ocean storm we track… a cold rain for Thursday and Friday. Before we get there though, today will feature just a passing quick sprinkle/flurry at times with more clouds backing in off the coast. We’ll still have some breaks of sun, but it won’t be as bright as yesterday.

Light morning showers turn to steadier rain tomorrow afternoon, and continues through Friday as waves of moisture pivot back into southern New England thanks to an ocean storm that wobbles around just offshore. Rain totals run 0.50-1.50″ by Friday afternoon. Winds pick up too, gusting 35-45mph, strongest across the coast, especially Southeast Mass.

Better weather is ahead though. We’ll dry out this weekend and head well into the 50s by Sunday.