Chilly Rain and Wind Today

A cold rain falls upon us today, with even a bit of patchy freezing drizzle this morning possible across the interior. While a few slick spots are possible inland, it won’t be a widespread issue, just localized. The most prone areas to stay near 32/below 32 will be across the Worcester Hills.

A chilly rain is steadiest across Eastern Mass this afternoon, while temperatures hold in the 30s to near 40. Add in a gusty wind, and it’ll be a dreary day for sure. That wind is strongest across the Cape and Islands, gusting 40-50mph, prompting a wind advisory. There’s also a coastal flood advisory for pockets of minor coastal flooding from 2-5pm this afternoon.

Showers taper off this evening for some overnight lulls, then renew again tomorrow morning. Showers are widespread between 5-9am, with even some wet snow mixing in across the higher terrain of Worcester County. Tomorrow afternoon is cloudy, but drier.