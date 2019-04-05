Chilly Rain Tonight, Milder Weekend

Chilly air and clouds hang tough this afternoon as our morning sun fades on out. That cloud cover will eventually yield to rain this evening, mainly after the evening commute. Initially, the air mass in place is cold and dry, so we’ll likely see some flakes and sleet pellets briefly mixed in early this evening. That mix will go to rain showers overnight and those rain showers linger into early tomorrow morning.

The good news is that the rain tapers early tomorrow between 7-9am from west to east, and then sunshine breaks out late morning, into the afternoon. That’s when temperatures jump up, well into the 60s. Got yard work to do or a tee time set-up? Tomorrow afternoon looks great for that.

Sunday is solid too, although, quiet a bit cooler at the coast as temperatures there hang in the 50s.

Rain and chilly air win out Monday before Tuesday looks mainly dry. Tuesday is opening day at Fenway. Plan on temps in the 50s there while we warm into the 60s inland.

Have a good weekend.

