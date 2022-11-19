Cold air continues to filter into the Northeast, with temperatures staying below average all weekend.

Today expect highs to stay in the 40s in 30s with a light southwest wind in the afternoon, but sunshine will stick around as high pressure stays over northern New England.

On Sunday, winds will pick up out of the west as a cold front heads into the area. Winds could gust over 30mph during the afternoon, placing feels like temps into the 20s all day.

There will also be a chance for occasional sprinkles or flurries during the day, but the air is expected to be too dry for any snow accumulation or heavy rain.

