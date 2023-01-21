7Weather- Good morning! We had some leftover flurries to start the day. Areas of the Upper Cape, Provincetown and Nantucket saw some flakes this morning as a northerly wind promoted some light ocean-effect showers.

Other than those flurries, today will stay dry. We’ll see a lot of clouds, with some peeks of sun this afternoon. It’ll be seasonably chilly in the mid/upper 30s. There won’t be a lot of wind around.

Tonight, temperatures drop more so than we’ve felt in awhile. Some of our cooler areas could drop into the teens to low 20s for MetroWest. Tomorrow starts off ok. We’ll see increasing clouds with temperatures heading toward the low 40s. The majority of the day is dry.

Now to our next storm system that arrives late tomorrow into Monday. The center of the low pressure system will track close if not over the South Coast and Cape. This track means there will be widespread rain for most of us, while areas north and west get some snow.

TIMING: The rain and snow showers arrive past sunset Sunday. At first, areas around Worcester could get some snow before the rain/snow line shifts toward the northern fringe of Worcester County. Snow will mainly stay north and west overnight. It’ll be moderate to heavy rain at times for MetroWest and SE Mass. Colder air swings in late morning/midday Monday so there could be some flurries for all of us as the storm exits. Temperatures should be marginal and above freezing so I think it’ll make for some wet roads Monday afternoon.

Tuesday looks like a great day with mild temps in the 40s and some sun. Our active pattern returns with a storm system late Wednesday into Thursday. It starts as a mix before transitioning to rain for mostly everyone.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Melanie Black