It was another chilly day, although we made slight improvements off yesterday’s highs. Tomorrow, we stay cold and dry. Sunday will be more seasonable with a chance for a sprinkle/flurry.

Tomorrow morning starts off very cold again! We’ll wake up to the single digits in MetroWest. High temperatures recover to either side of 30°. There will be a slight breeze that makes it feel chillier. Luckily, we’ll have bright skies to offset the chill. Some clouds start to fill in mid to late afternoon, but we’ll stay dry.

Sunday starts off with more clouds. Those clouds are associated with a warm front. A cold front will touch off the chance for towns to get under some flurries. The flurries pass through quick. Then we’ll clear out and enjoy some sunshine before the weekend is done.

Sunday’s highs will be more seasonable in the upper 30s. It’ll be breezy as well with gusts near 30 mph.

The breezy pattern is with us for a few days. Tuesday will be especially breezy.

Our next chance for snow is on Wednesday. Behind that the arctic air is back!

-Melanie Black