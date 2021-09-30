It was certainly a fall-feel to our Thursday with highs struggling to climb through the day and with the clouds that built in through the afternoon.

Tonight, as skies gradually clear, temperatures will take a tumble.

Into Friday morning, temperatures could dip as low as the 40s, which could spell out the coldest morning since the end of May.

Temperatures will rebound nicely though for your Friday afternoon under plenty of sunshine. Highs will top out in the mid 60s — great for Opening Day at the Topsfield Fair.

Friday evening, if your plans take you to Fenway to catch the Jonas Brothers concert, temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 50s.

Both weekend days will see highs around 70° with Saturday being the pick of the weekend with partly sunny skies. Sunday will feature more cloud cover and a chance for a few showers in the evening (especially after sunset).

Speaking of this weekend, Saturday for the Best Buddies Challenge, it’s looking great for everyone participating.

For Sunday, if you’re heading to Gillette for the Patriots game, a few sprinkles could be with us by kickoff.

The shower chances continue into the start of the following work week as an unsettled weather pattern sticks around.