Heat kick on in the house this morning? If not, it may have felt a little chilly inside as the overnight lows fell into the upper 30s and lower 40s for many.

Despite a chilly start, it’s a fantastic finish to the day with highs running in the mid to upper 60s as sunny skies are dotted with scattered cumulus clouds from time to time. With low humidity, it’ll be a great start to the month of October and very close to the average high of 67 for this time of year.

We’ll warm up a bit over the weekend, with highs in the low 70s tomorrow. Most cloud cover tomorrow favors northern Mass and NH with brightest skies likely south of the Mass Pike. Overall, much of the area remains dry, although a few light showers are possible near the MA/NH border. Showers will be more widespread across central New England.





Temps Sunday run in the low to mid 70s inland, 60s at the coast with the coolest air across Northeast Mass and coastal NH. Most of Sunday is rain-free, but as we get into the evening, some showers likely move in. That includes out at Gillette.





Monday and Tuesday look wet, with highs near 60.