Chilly Start…. Few Flakes Fly Tomorrow

Chilly air kicks off the new work week as temperatures start off in the 20s across the area this morning. With any snowmelt refreezing overnight, watch for some icy spots this morning. Not much snow and ice will melt today as highs top off in the mid to upper 30s.

While many of us stay dry tomorrow, ocean-effect snow showers are likely across Southeast Mass, mainly east of Rte. 24. A few snow showers may dust the ground or throw down a 1/4-1/2″ just away from the coast in Plymouth County, but not much accumulation is expected. Cape snow showers will be in and out through the day, but with temps in the mid to upper 30s, accumulation is limited to spotty coatings.

The end of the week ends milder with a surge of milder air coming in over the weekend. At that time, the next chance for wet weather moves in with showers likely late Saturday into Sunday.