Feeling the chill this morning? Yeh, certainly it is a bit on the cool side with temps reaching the upper 30s for some! Even in Boston, the sub 50 degree reading was the first since early June.





With a lot of sunshine, temps bounce back into the mid to upper 60s for this afternoon. The combination of light winds, brighter skies and low humidity, will allow for a great afternoon from the playgrounds to ball fields to golf courses to apple orchards. Enjoy!

Tomorrow, we’ll pretty much do it again.



Friday afternoon, into Saturday morning… We’ll watch to see how close an area of low pressure with rain gets to our coast. The highest risk for some rain is across Southeast Mass, especially near the south coast. If the storms far enough south, then all of us will stay dry.

Sunday, into early next week looks great. 70s in the afternoon, 50s at night. We’ll have a bit of patchy fog in the mornings, but the pattern is a nice one to kick off October. That includes for the Making Strides event in Boston Sunday.