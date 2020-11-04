Chilly Start, Mild Pattern Ahead

Temps start off in the 30s this morning, but the recovery is nice with highs running into the low to mid 50s this afternoon. From here on out, it’s all about the milder air and mainly dry pattern through the weekend.

While we’ll have some patches of low clouds at times tomorrow and Friday morning, the pattern is overall bright, especially over the weekend. Highs near 70 by Friday and stay there right through the weekend, into early next week. The next chance for widespread showers doesn’t arrive until later Wednesday.

In the Tropics, Eta will move back into the Northwest Caribbean and toward Florida by early next week.