After back to back chilly days, we’re shaking off the core of the cold this afternoon as temps moderate back toward seasonable levels. That’ll put the high temps in the mid 40s under a partly to mostly sunny sky. The breeze still kicks around, gusting to 20mph, but at least it’ll feel a bit better outside as temps run 5-10 degrees higher than yesterday.

Tomorrow, it’ll be even milder, low to mid 50s. However, morning sun fades behind thickening midday clouds and light showers advance in late afternoon/early evening. That’ll likely dampen the evening commute at times, but I don’t expect much heavy rain. Most locations receive a tenth of an inch or less.

Saturday starts the weekend mostly cloudy, but mostly dry, aside from a spot sprinkle.



Sunday looks to feature more dry hours than wet, but it’s possible that some afternoon showers start to move in. It’s more likely that we’ll see steadier rain and gusty winds start to develop Sunday night into Monday.