Chilly Start, Milder Mid-Week, Friday Flakes

Once again, a chilly airmass greets us walking out the door this morning as temps run in the teens to near 20 to start the day. At least winds aren’t as strong and sunshine also starts the day. While sun fades behind thickening clouds this afternoon, winds remain fairly light and temps moderated back to near 40 degrees, about 7-10 warmer than yesterday for many. Wednesday and Thursday will be even milder.

Our rain chances go up Thursday night and as a storm moves in from the west. As colder air drains back down into Southern New England by Friday morning, rain will likely change to wet snow before ending by midday. First across the higher terrain of Worcester County, then across the lower elevations of eastern Mass. While I don’t expect a big snowstorm at this point, the potential for a couple inches of wet snow for some spots is there. Overall, it’s been a dry month and precipitation will be beneficial for sure.

The weekend looks chilly to start but mild to finish. Highs near 60 inland Sunday and head for the mid 60s Monday.