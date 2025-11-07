Sub freezing temps start the day with most towns in cities in the 20s to low 30s. As winds kick in out of the southwest, the breeze will increase this afternoon, gusting 20-30mph. Temps warm up into the low 50s. Clouds increase this afternoon.

Clouds continue to thicken up tonight with showers arriving. It’ll be a mild night with temps holding in the 50s. A gusty breeze out of the southwest develops too, with gusts 25-35mph.

Showers taper off early Saturday morning and with midday/afternoon sun breaking out, highs recover into the lower 60s. It’ll be the mildest day of the 7day.

Sunday starts dry and ends wet as showers moves in during the afternoon.

Chilly air settles in for a couple of days mid week next week. Highs on Tuesday run only in the low to mid 40s.