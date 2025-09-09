Too soon to turn on the heat? It was a chilly start for sure for many as overnight lows dipped down into the 40s for many. In fact, a few upper 30s even popped up on the maps including Norwood and Keene.



The bounce back is quick, with temps in the lower 70s this afternoon with a mix of sun and high clouds. The breeze picks up a bit too, gusting 15-25mph, strongest Southeast Mass.



Clouds fill in tonight and as the ocean breeze continues, it won’t be as cold of an overnight.



Showers approach the south coast by early tomorrow morning, and we’ll likely track some of those showers across Southeast Mass during the day. From Boston, north and west, rain is limited to a patchy of drizzle or few sprinkles. Even some sun breaking through is possible across northern Mass and NH. Highs run in the mid 60s to low 70s, warmest northwest. The breeze gusts 20-30mph too, strongest across Southeast Mass.

Any wet weather is long gone by Thursday morning. With the sun returning, so does the warmth as highs near 80 inland, 70 at the coast.



A front comes through Thursday evening, dry, and behind it, we’ll be cooler but with some sun on Friday. The weekend looks dry with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s.