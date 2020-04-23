Chilly Start, Nice Finish

Less wind and milder temps today with sunshine yielding to clouds this afternoon. Highs run back into the upper 40s to mid 50s. We’ll stay dry through the day, before rain moves back in tonight. It’ll be a rain cooled airmass tomorrow with temps stuck in the low to mid 40s.

Rain does taper off for Saturday, allowing for a great start to the weekend with temps in the low 60s inland, but only in the low 50s at the coast. Sunday, more wet weather works in by late morning and that chilly rain lingers through Monday as scattered showers and chilly air prevails.