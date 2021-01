Feel the chill this morning? No doubt, it was on the colder side this morning with lows in the mid teens for many. Fortunately, there is also not much wind today providing a bitter wind chill.

Sunshine today is filtered and faded as mid to high level clouds stream in. Still, temps will rebound to near 40, allowing for another comfortable afternoon for outdoor activities.

Temps warm up a bit toward the end of the week, but we won’t catch any rain until Friday night and Saturday.