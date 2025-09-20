Saturday was a beautiful day to kick off the weekend: highs in the 60s with ample sun. However, temperatures are expected to come crashing down overnight into Sunday morning.

Overnight lows will get down to the low to mid 40s away from the coast. The water has a moderating effect this time of year: it keeps the coastline cooler during the day and warmer at night. So, lows there will only get down to near 50 degrees. Otherwise, skies will be mostly clear and winds very light.

For your Sunday, the day will start chilly but afternoon highs will rebound into the upper 60s and low 70s. Sky conditions will vary between mostly and partly sunny, but most importantly, we’ll stay dry.

Monday is the first day of astronomical fall! The morning will start cool in the 40s but highs will jump into the low 70s. Skies will be nice and bright.

We’re tracking some unsettled weather for the middle and end of the week. Tuesday starts dry in the 50s, but clouds will increase as the day goes on. Highs will be very warm in the upper 70s and low 80s and it will be very humid. Scattered showers will move in for the late afternoon or evening hours and will continue overnight into Wednesday.

Wednesday will feature those scattered showers but highs will cool into the low 70s.

We’re tracking our next potential system that could bring some rain for the end of the week as well. Stay tuned!