Chilly Start to Monday

A Frost Advisory is in effect for areas in blue from 1 AM to 7 AM Monday.

With clearing skies, calm winds, and temperatures dropping into the low and mid 30s, patchy frost is possible early Monday morning. Bring in outdoor plants!

MONDAY PLANNER:

Yes, the day starts chilly, but Monday is actually the pick of the week!

Dress in layers. We start the day with temps between 33-39º, and then rebound into into the upper 50s to low 60s in the afternoon.

We start the day with sunny skies and then clouds start to move in after 3 PM. Winds will be light, around 5 mph.

TUESDAY:

It won’t be as chilly Tuesday morning. We start the day in the low and mid 40s. Rain moves in after 1 AM Tuesday. Showers linger into the late morning.

It will be a cool day with highs between 45-52º. Most of the day will be cloudy with the exception of a few peeks of sun late in the day.

WEDNESDAY:

Wednesday also looks to be mainly cloudy, but at least it will be dry.

Temperatures make it into the low 50s inland, but coastal areas get stuck in the mid and upper 40s.

7-DAY:

Thursday and Friday and both looking rainy. As of now, it looks like both days will have periods of scattered showers throughout a lot of the day.

Thursday will be chilly with an east wind keeping us in the mid and upper 40s. It warms up a bit into Friday with highs in the mid 50s.

Saturday is looking pretty nice….for now. It looks like there could be a very early morning shower and then the rest of the day is partly cloudy with temps in the low 60s.

A first look at the Walk for Hunger shows an isolated morning shower with afternoon temps in the mid 60s.