Chilly Start Today, Showers Start Tomorrow

Clear skies and light winds overnight helped provide a chilly start to this Wednesday morning with temps near 20 and wind chills in the teens. Sunshine today fades behind mostly cloudy skies midday, into the afternoon, however it’ll stay dry.

Tonight, clouds thicken and temps slowly rise this evening from the mid 30s to near/above 40 predawn. With milder air moving in, it’s mainly rain showers that move through predawn, through mid morning tomorrow. Showers end by 8am northwest of Boston and by 10am south of the Mass Pike. As we dry out by midday tomorrow, temps cool back into the 30s by mid to late afternoon. Cool, dry air builds in tomorrow night, setting up a chilly, but dry New Year’s Eve.

Friday night, a brief period of snow/sleet and freezing breaks out away from the coastline, dropping a coating to an inch of snow and ice. That mixed bag flips to rain showers by Saturday morning before tapering off.

Another storm develops Sunday night, into Monday. This one brings a chance of rain and snow, with the highest snow chance away from the coast.