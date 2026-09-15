Feeling the chill outside this morning? It’s hard not too as temps start in the low to mid 40s for many, with even a few upper 30s popping up in the chilliest towns. With clear skies, little wind and very low humidity in place, it was the perfect mix of ingredients for temps to tumble last night.

That set-up will also allow for a nice bounce back with temps near 70 this afternoon. We’ll run 70-72 inland and mid to upper 60s at the coast. While some mid to high level clouds spill in late afternoon, we stay dry.

It’ll be cool tonight, just not as chilly.



The crisp start tomorrow yields to a warm afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s away from the south coast.



It’ll be warm and a bit muggy Thursday with a few spotty afternoon showers. A better chance for showers moves in Thursday night.



Any wet weather is out of here early Friday as some sun returns and we lower the humidity through the day. Friday afternoon and Saturday look dry. We’ll watch to see if a batch of showers makes its way in here around Sunday.