Cool air greets us on this Monday morning as we enter the new work/school week with mostly cloudy skies. The atmosphere is dry, so I don’t expect much rain or snow today aside from a spot flurry or two. If there’s a higher chance for a rain/snow shower, it’d be across the Cape and Islands as there’s more instability and moisture there. Still, don’t expect it to amount to much. Highs run in the mid 30s to 40 today.





It’ll be chilly tonight with lows near 20 in many of the colder suburbs under a mainly clear sky.





Sun starts tomorrow before clouds move in for the afternoon as highs top off near 40 again.





It’ll be a bit milder Wednesday with highs in the mid 40s.



Thursday features the warmest part of the 7 day forecast, however, we’ll also track some showers.

