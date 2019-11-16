Chilly Sunday, Coastal Storm Monday

7Weather- Sunday is cloudy and chilly, and then a coastal storm brings rain and wind to start to the week.

Temperatures start cold Sunday morning. By mid-morning we get into the upper 30s and it is mainly cloudy. Highs will be between 37-43º, with most of the afternoon cloudy and breezy.

Rain moves into SE Mass after 2 AM Sunday. Temperatures will be right around freezing as the precipitation pushes north.

Light icing is possible for northern Worcester County and Southern New Hampshire throughout the Monday morning commute.

The amount of rain we get will depend on the location of the coastal storm. If it’s further out to sea, light rain will mainly be confined to the coast in the afternoon, with central Mass and southern NH staying dry.

If the storm is a bit closer to us, then the entire area will have on and off rain all day. 0.25-0.5″of rain is likely for areas outside I-495, and 0.5-1″ likely for areas inside I-495.

It will be windy through mid-day Monday. Gusts will be between 35-45 mph for areas along the coast.

Minor coastal flooding is also possible for high tide Monday afternoon.