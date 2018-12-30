Chilly Sunday, Mild and Wet for New Year’s Eve

Are you ready for the New Year? Might want to add the umbrella and rain poncho with you before your outdoor plans for New Years Eve, but the good news is that temperatures are much warmer than last year!

Before we get ahead of ourselves, we still have the last Sunday of 2018 to talk about. We started off under mostly cloudy skies, but we will see a thinning of the clouds by midday with temperatures rising slightly into the low to mid 30s.

If you’re heading to the Patriots game this afternoon, be sure to bundle up. Temperatures will only be into the low 30s for the entire game.

Tomorrow morning, we start off under mostly clear skies and temperatures into near the freezing mark.

Clouds fill in ahead of the rain showers that will follow into the evening. By 5PM, we are still dry, but rain showers will be just to the west, advancing in with the leading edge of rain by 8PM for most of the region. A few spots into southern NH and higher elevations for the interior could have a slight mix at the onset, but it will quickly changeover to rain.

A few pockets of heavier downpours likely as we ring in the New Year. At midnight, the rain showers region-wide and will continue into the early morning hours of New Years Day.

It’s an unseasonably warm end to 2018, as well as an unseasonably warm start to 2019. Much warmer than ringing in 2018.

New Years Day features mild and breezy conditions with drier conditions by midday. Temperatures slip into the 30s midweek, before rebounding into the 40s by Friday with a chance for showers.