7Weather – The weekend’s rain is out! Dry conditions prevail today. We’ll see sun, but it’ll feel chillier with a NW breeze and cooler air in place.

This morning , some locations are running several to near 15 degrees cooler. We’ve had mainly clear skies and a bit of a W/NW breeze overnight. We’ll start today out in the 30s. Although with a slight W/NW wind it feels more like the upper 20s/closer to 30 for some locations.

About that wind… it was a windy day yesterday! Even the rain was blowing sideways with the rain. There could be occassional northwest gusts today near 20 mph. It won’t be anything like yesterday. Overall, there will be less wind, NW wind 5-15 mph. Bright morning skies will help temperatures reach near 40/low 40s. This afternoon some high clouds will filter the sunshine. Sunset is 4:12 pm.

Overnight into Monday, temperatures will drop more so than this morning into the 20s for inland locations and 30s for the coasts again. It’ll be a cold one at the bus stop tomorrow morning. High pressure moves closer to us tomorrow, bringing sunshine and a light SW wind. This will nudge temperatures to the mid/upper 40s by the afternoon.

Dry conditions only last a couple of days. The theme is then milder conditions in the 50s midweek. Our next chance of rain arrives late Tuesday. This system will stick around Wednesday bringing us ongoing showers. Once the front is out of here temperatures will drop back into the 40s. So the work week will end chilly to cold. Beyond, it looks like a another system could bring more rain and wind possibly Saturday.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

-Melanie