Chilly Sunday, Warmer Weather This Upcoming Week

7Weather- Sunday will be slightly below average, but then temperatures go up from there.

Sunday morning is cold with temperatures in the teens and low 20s. It will be a nice afternoon with highs between 35-40º. With plenty on sunshine, and less wind, it won’t feel too bad!

We kick off the week with sunshine, and seasonable highs in the low 40s. It looks like an onshore wind could kick in, keeping the coast and the Cape a bit cooler.

Tuesday has a mix of clouds and sun with mild temperatures in the mid 50s. An onshore wind will keep the coast in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Just like that, highs jump to 20 degrees above average on Wednesday. Skies are partly cloudy, and there will be a coastal breeze.

Thursday is the warmest day on the 7-day, but it’s also the breeziest day. There will be a mix of clouds and sun, and winds will be at 10-20 mph.

A few showers are possible Friday, but it’s not looking like a washout. Highs reach into the mid 50s.