Chilly Then Milder Next Week

The pattern remains chilly through the weekend and into early next week but then we will start to warm things up by next Wednesday and Thursday. Check out the 7-day forecast:



There is hope (rebellions of cold are built on hope #RogueOne). Even though I think we will get another shot of chilly air in early April at least we’ll shake this nor’easter every 5-7 day pattern. You also do notice a few snowflakes on that 7-day graphic. Not from a nor’easter but rather a little surge of chilly air from the Maritimes late tomorrow afternoon and Sunday. That surge of chilly air will produce clouds by afternoon as well as a few rain/wet snow showers.



The snow shower threat lingers into Sunday and perhaps even a light coating of snow by early Sunday morning.



No travel issues other than wet roads overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. Thankfully, we’ll begin to break out of this chill by the middle of next week. Have a great weekend!

~JR