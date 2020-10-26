Chilly This Week, Could See First Flakes by End of Week

7Weather- We’re stuck in the 50s the next several days, and then we end the week with rain, and perhaps even snow.

Tuesday morning is cloudy with a slight chance for a quick shower. Temperatures start off from the low 40s in southern New Hampshire, to the low 50s in Boston. There might just be some clearing in the afternoon, and highs reach near 55º.

The daylight hours of Tuesday are mainly dry. Expect light showers to push in overnight, and move out by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday starts with lots of clouds, and then it clears up a bit in the afternoon. Overall, it’s a nice day, and the pick of the week. Highs reach into mid 50s.

Clouds increase throughout mid-day Thursday. Moisture from the remnants of what is Hurricane Zeta will make into the New England, and bring rain Thursday afternoon. The scattered showers will roll on into the overnight hours, and the same time, cold air starts to move in. This means, we could see the firs flakes of the season Friday morning.

It’s not unusual to see the first flakes in October, but on average, Boston gets it’s first measurable snow (0.1″ or more) on November 30th. The earliest Boston has seen a trace of snow was back on October 2, 1889. The earliest we have seen measurable snow was on Oct 18, 2008.

What is Halloween weekend looking like? Chilly, I would even say cold in the mornings.

Friday morning is our best shot at snow. It’s more likely in the Worcester Hills and southern New Hampshire, but even Boston could see it’s first flakes. Halloween starts in the upper 20s, and we only get into the low 40s. There will be breeze around that will make it feel chilly. Saturday jumps into the low 50s, and we have our first 4 PM sunset!