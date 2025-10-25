Good morning, and welcome to the weekend. High pressure is nearby providing a nice and dry day for us. We’re still under a trough with colder temperatures above us. That will translate to cooler temperatures at the surface and some daytime clouds.

Today is starting off chilly and bright. This afternoon will feature highs in the mid 50s and some clouds. The wind stays light.

Tomorrow is more of the same. Although, high temperatures will stay a couple degrees lower than where we end up today. It’s ideal tailgating weather for the Patriots game tomorrow!

In the tropics, Melissa was nearing hurricane strength as of the 8:00 advisory. It is still expected to undergo rapid intensification this weekend and become a major hurricane. The storm is nearly stationary over very warm Caribbean waters and will not be quick to move. Catastrophic flash flooding and numerous landslides will be big threats over the next few days for Jamaica and Hispanola. Expected rainfall amounts are alarming through Tuesday.

Next week for us will be wetter and at times windy. A low develops off the southeast coast and will merge with another low pressure. By Thursday, there will be periods of heavy rain and wind from this storm.

Then the question is, will this storm be out of here for Halloween and trick-or-treating? At this time, I still expect some showers on Friday. Below are the European and American models respectively. The latest run of the Euro clears us out. However, the GFS is not so optimistic.

Have a great weekend, and join us on Today in New England!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black