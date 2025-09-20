Welcome to the weekend! It was a chilly start as temperatures dropped near 40 for MetroWest. The cooler and drier air worked in behind a cold front that’s now well to our south. High pressure and ridging aloft will dominate our weather setup this weekend.

We’ll see bright skies today with a few high clouds. Temperatures inland warm into the upper 60s/low 70s. The breeze will be out of the north to northeast. Temperatures on the coast will be in the mid/upper 60s.

Tonight will be another chilly one. Here were our morning lows, and how low I think temperatures could drop again tonight.

Freeze warnings will be in place once again for parts of northern New England. Frost advisories are expanded to parts of southern Vermont and southern New Hampshire overnight. Temperatures dropping into the low/mid 30s will result in areas of frost.

Temperatures will be similar tomorrow. We’ll reach the upper 60s/low 70s, but we’ll have filtered sunshine.

Enjoy the last weekend of summer! Fall begins on Monday.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black