That breeze made it feel chilly today! We’ll get rid of that wind tomorrow, but we’re still talking highs in the 40s. You’ll definitely need the jacket in the morning with temperatures near 30º at 7AM. We’ll jump into the upper 40s by lunch time and stay there for the rest of the day. The day starts clear with plenty of sunshine, and then we’ll see clouds move in throughout the afternoon.

Up we go! A warm front lifts through the area, allowing highs to jump 10-15 degrees above average. It’s a great day to get another day of golf in! There might be extra clouds in the morning with temperatures in the 50s, but it looks like we clear up by mid-morning and we jump into the low 60s. Highs hit into the mid and upper 60s in the early afternoon.

A cold front arrives Thursday night with showers pushing in after 10PM. We’ll have on and off showers overnight, and maybe even a few flakes mixed in for higher elevations as colder air moves in. Rain ends around 4-6 AM Friday.

Back to reality on Friday and into this upcoming weekend! Friday has highs in the mid 40s, but with a gusty breeze around, it will feel like the 30s. Saturday has bright skies and it remains in the mid 40s. Sunday might start partly sunny, but it ends mainly cloudy. Temperatures reach into the low 50s.