Chilly Today, Soaking Rains Early Tomorrow

Clouds win on out again today as we start a bit on the damp side thanks to a few light showers rolled through overnight and early this morning. While we don’t see much rain today, occasionally, a few rain drops show up as spotty light showers/sprinkles are possible. Still, with that said, many hours from mid morning, into the evening commute will be dry.

Overnight tonight, light showers and drizzle expand late this evening and a heavy batch of rain with embedded downpours roll in after 3am. The locally heavier rain lingers into the morning commute before tapering off from southwest to northeast between 8-10am after about an inch of water falls. By midday, a few breaks of sun show up as winds gust out of the southwest 30-40mph. The strongest winds in the morning will be along the coast with gusts to 40mph south of Boston and to 50mph north of Boston, where a wind advisory is in place from Essex County, points north.

Friday, through the weekend, a chilly breeze will allow for colder air to settle in. Highs will hold in the 30s and it’ll remain dry.