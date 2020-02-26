Chilly Today, Soaking Rains Early Tomorrow

Clouds win on out again today as we start a bit on the damp side thanks to a few light showers rolled through overnight and early this morning. While we don’t see much rain today, occasionally, a few rain drops show up as spotty light showers/sprinkles are possible. Still, with that said, many hours from mid morning, into the evening commute will be dry.

Image

Overnight tonight, light showers and drizzle expand late this evening and a heavy batch of rain with embedded downpours roll in after 3am. The locally heavier rain lingers into the morning commute before tapering off from southwest to northeast between 8-10am after about an inch of water falls. By midday, a few breaks of sun show up as winds gust out of the southwest 30-40mph. The strongest winds in the morning will be along the coast with gusts to 40mph south of Boston and to 50mph north of Boston, where a wind advisory is in place from Essex County, points north.

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Friday, through the weekend, a chilly breeze will allow for colder air to settle in. Highs will hold in the 30s and it’ll remain dry.

