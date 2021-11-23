7Weather- Chilly air sticks around tomorrow, but it’s not here to stay with temperatures in the 50s on Thanksgiving Day.

If you’ll be walking around outside tomorrow morning, you’ll want all of the winter gear. It won’t be as breezy as it was today, but temperatures are dropping lower. A light breeze at 5 to 15 mph will make it feel like teens across most of the area. The breeze dies down in the afternoon, so we’ll see some improvement. Highs reach into the low 40s, and wind chills are in the mid 30s.

If you’re traveling tomorrow, we’re looking at calm, dry weather across the country. There shouldn’t be any weather-related delays at airports.

We warm up just in time for Thanksgiving Day! It will be a chilly start with temperatures in the low 30, but we quickly rebound into the low 50s. It is dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Winds are light at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow is not a bad day to put up Christmas decorations. It will just be chilly. Thursday is the best day to do it with mild, dry weather. Friday will have a few, light showers around, so it’s not looking like a good day to be outside putting up lights.

Saturday will have a gusty wind that will make it feel like the teens in the morning. The afternoon is partly sunny with wind chills in the 20s. Sunday remains chilly in the upper 30s.