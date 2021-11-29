7Weather- Temperatures go up the next few days, but with the milder air comes rain.

It is still chilly tomorrow with highs in the upper 30s. The day start with sun and then clouds quickly move in mid-morning. With those clouds we could see a few flakes. It will also be breezy at times.

Wednesday’s temperatures move up into the mid 40s, but we’ll also have a chilly breeze around between 10-20 mph. It is dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

Our next low pressure system moves into the region on Thursday. There could be a few flurries that mix in for higher elevations before sunrise, but even that is just a slight chance with mild air moving in. It’s not a complete washout, but I would take the umbrella with you in the morning. Highs reach into the low 50s.

As of now there could be a few, lingering showers around for the Boston Common tree lighting on Thursday. We’ll keep a close eye on this system because it might be that showers move out just in time for the tree lighting. It won’t be too chilly with temperatures in the mid 40s.

A cold wind develops late Thursday night and it’s around all day. Highs reach into the low 40s, but it will feel about 10 degrees colder. A few snow showers are around Saturday. As of now it looks like little to no accumulation. The system we’ll be keeping a close eye on is the one moving in Sunday night into Monday that could bring rain/snow into the area.