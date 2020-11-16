Chilly Tuesday, Wind Chills in the 20s Wednesday

7Weather- We will go from 50s on Monday, to wind chills in the 20s by mid-week.

Tuesday may have some sun early in the morning, and then clouds quickly move in as a cold front begins to push through the area. There will be lots of clouds around in the afternoon, and highs reach into the 40s.

There could be a few sprinkles or flurries as the front moves through the in afternoon, and it will be breezy.

Cold air arrives by Wednesday, but if you’re not a fan of the cold, don’t worry, it’s not here to stay.

You’ll need the winter gear all day Wednesday. There will be plenty of sunshine, but with windy conditions, if will feel like the teens in the morning. Highs reach into the mid 30s, but the wind chill stays in the 20s all afternoon.

I’m not mad about the cold. It actually gets me in the holiday spirit! We’ve had a very mild November with 6, 70º+ days. So far the average temperature for the month is 4.7º above average. This will be our firs 30º day of the month.

It is still chilly on Thursday with highs in the low 40s. We warm up from there, and go back to above average temperatures. Highs will be in the 50s Friday – Sunday.