Chilly Weather With Flakes Flying Next Few Days

7Weather- We go into a chilly pattern, but highs are not too far from where we should be in January.

Wednesday morning is mainly cloudy with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. A weak system moving through the region keeps the clouds around throughout the day, and also brings the chance for a few snow showers. Highs reach into the low and mid 30s.

We’ll do it all over again on Thursday. Expect mainly cloudy skies and flakes. Highs are seasonally chilly in the low 30s.

Friday starts in the mid 20s, and then highs reach into the upper 30s and low 40s. It is mainly cloudy with again, the chance for flurries late in the day. The weekend will be cold. Saturday and Sunday will have a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures near 30º. There will be a gusty wind around both days. The windy conditions will make it feel like 15-20º throughout the afternoon.

So far, we’ve have a mild and dry January. Every day this month has been above average, putting our monthly average temperature almost 6º above average . We’ve only seen 0.2″ of snow, putting us about 8.0″ below average to date.