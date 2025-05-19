After a stretch of summer-like weather, much cooler weather is on the way as the jet stream dips southward.

Temperatures to start the week will be in the 60s, which is around average, so Monday’s forecast isn’t too chilly…

However, it gets much colder this week, with highs in the 50s for the rest of the week.

The coldest day is expected on Thursday as highs fall into the upper 40s and low 50s, about 15 degrees below average.

The cooler weather may stick around for a while, with the rest of the month likely to stay at or below average.