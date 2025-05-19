Long gone is the summery feel to the air we had in place on Friday and Saturday as the warm air and muggy air is a distant memory at this point. Winds of change were in the air yesterday afternoon and the chilly breeze remains in place this morning.



Today, winds gust to around 30mph through the afternoon as temps hover near 60 and more clouds than sunshine win out. Aside from a spot shower/sprinkle, it will be a rather dry day, so we’ll get a good chance to get in those after school sports.

The cool air gets even cooler tomorrow with temps in the mid 50s, a lot of clouds in place and a chilly easterly breeze kicking in.



That east to northeast wind remains on Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies and some drizzle/showers likely by Wednesday evening.



As an area of low pressure develops to our south Wednesday night into Thursday, the coastal low will deliver a late Spring nor’easter with a gusty northeast wind and rain Thursday. Temps Thursday afternoon only run in the mid 40s to low 50s!

Scattered showers and cool air remain Friday before some improvements start to settle in for the weekend. The warming process is gradual with low 60s and a spot shower or two Saturday, mid to upper 60s Sunday and back to around 70 on Memorial Day.