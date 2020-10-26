Chilly Week Ahead

Chilly air kicks off this Monday morning as scattered showers move through for the morning commute. Cloudy skies hold on through the day with a few isolated leftover showers and patches of drizzle this afternoon. Temps hold in the 40s northwest of Boston, and warm into the 50s to near 60 across the Cape and Islands. Rain totals generally run under a tenth of an inch.

Clouds and patches of drizzle taper off tomorrow morning and yield to some breaks of sun in the afternoon. It’ll be cool with highs in the 50s.

While it’s chilly here, no doubt it’s not nearly as cold as what they’re seeing out west. Record breaking cold across the Rockies, combined with snow, certainly has a mid-winter look to the maps. Temps in the Rockies are well below 0 in many locations.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Zeta will move toward the Cancun area, before moving into the Gulf of Mexico and heading toward the Louisiana coast. As that storms moves northeast late in the week, it’ll spread the chance for rain into New England by Thursday afternoon and Thursday night.

There will also be an upper-level low trailing the remnant low of Zeta. If that trailing low is far enough north, it’ll keep the precipitation going well into Friday morning. Combine that with cold air draining in, and we’ll have a chance for a mix with or change to wet snow before the storm tapers off. The best chance for seeing that would be across the interior, especially the higher terrain.

High pressure builds in for Halloween. While it’ll be chilly, it’ll also be dry with light winds by Saturday evening with evening temps in the 30s. Clocks also go back 1hr Sunday am.