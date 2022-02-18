7Weather- The wind was howling last night! The highest wind gusts were recorded in southeast Massachusetts. The highest gusts of 66mph was on the Cape in Falmouth. Plymouth got a gust to 62 mph!



It’s still windy, but we’re done with the damaging wind. It will be breezy around dinner time tonight and then wind gradually dies down overnight. Temperatures will be in the 20s with a wind chill in the low teens at dinner time and then we drop into teens to near 20º overnight.

It is cold in the teens early tomorrow morning with a little sun, but clouds quickly move in mid-morning. It looks like there will be a few snow showers around lunch time and then the chance of snow squalls (quick burst of snow that drops visibility) between 2-7PM. We expect patchy coatings in our area with maybe 1″ for higher elevations.

Highs reach into the mid and upper 30s, but a chilly breeze will make it feel 10 degrees colder. Skies clear in the evening and we drop into the mid and upper 20s by 7PM.

Sunday is the pick of the weekend! It starts cold in the low and mid teens, but we jump into the mid 30s in the afternoon. This time there will be less wind so 35º with sun won’t feel too bad.

It’s vacation week! If you’re traveling across New England on Monday the weather is looking great. It’s dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs are in the low 40s in Burlington, VT but in the low 50s in Concord, NH.

Monday is the pick of the week. It is still mild on Tuesday in the low 50s, but it gets windy in the afternoon and rain arrives in the evening. There could be a lingering shower early Wednesday morning and then skies clear. Highs are near 60º.

The chilly weather returns at the end of the week with highs in the mid 30s Thursday and Friday. The next system to watch is the one coming in on Friday that could bring a messy mix.