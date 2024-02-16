We’re almost to the weekend, and it will be a chilly one! There will be snow showers tomorrow but less wind. The breeze returns to end the weekend and lingers into President’s Day.

Another quick-hitting storm will stay to our south overnight into tomorrow, and we’ll be on the northern fringes of it. The heaviest snow of 6-8″ will fall for areas like Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. We expect a coating to 1″ for the South Coast, Buzzard’s Bay, Cape Cod and the Islands through tomorrow morning. Through the afternoon, there’s still a chance for light snow showers that will bring patchy coatings to the rest of our area.

Here’s a look at radar tomorrow. Light snow showers favor areas to the south early through about mid-morning. Then we’ll see a lot of clouds midday. A burst of snow slides northwest to southeast through the evening.

High temperatures this weekend will be in the low/mid 30s. There will be more clouds but less wind Saturday. Sunday starts off cold in the teens and 20s. We’ll mainly stay near 30°/to the low 30s with partly cloudy skies. The wind will be gusty. It won’t be as strong as today, with gusts 25-30 mph at times. That’ll add a bite to the air!

It’ll still be breezy on Monday. Temperatures will rebound through midweek into the 40s. Models are hinting at a coastal storm that could bring rain and snow Friday.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black