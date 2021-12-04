We were off to a cold start to our Saturday with lows dipping into the upper teens for Fitchburg and Nashua, 20s to low 30s for the rest of the region.

Temperature today will reach into the low 40s this afternoon with increasing cloud cover.

A few showers mixing with some snow is possible later this evening, otherwise we’re tracking dry conditions for your weekend.

Monday brings a warm-up along with showers and strong wind gusts. We’ll see a few showers in the morning followed by more rain sliding in in the evening. High temperatures will be in the 60s along with gusts that could top out between 40-55 mph.

A cold front swings through late Monday and will usher in much colder air into southern New England for Tuesday.

Wednesday and Thursday bring our next system into the region with a threat of rain and snow showers.